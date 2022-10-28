JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Gokaldas Exports consolidated net profit rises 60.08% in the September 2022 quarter
Business Standard

Supreme Petrochem standalone net profit declines 53.06% in the September 2022 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 3.57% to Rs 1231.76 crore

Net profit of Supreme Petrochem declined 53.06% to Rs 59.65 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 127.07 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 3.57% to Rs 1231.76 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 1189.26 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales1231.761189.26 4 OPM %6.3914.80 -PBDT89.52178.60 -50 PBT78.03167.72 -53 NP59.65127.07 -53

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Fri, October 28 2022. 08:14 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU