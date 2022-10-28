Supreme Petrochem standalone net profit declines 53.06% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 3.57% to Rs 1231.76 croreNet profit of Supreme Petrochem declined 53.06% to Rs 59.65 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 127.07 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 3.57% to Rs 1231.76 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 1189.26 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales1231.761189.26 4 OPM %6.3914.80 -PBDT89.52178.60 -50 PBT78.03167.72 -53 NP59.65127.07 -53
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU