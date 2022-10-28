Supreme Petrochem standalone net profit declines 53.06% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 3.57% to Rs 1231.76 crore

Net profit of Supreme Petrochem declined 53.06% to Rs 59.65 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 127.07 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 3.57% to Rs 1231.76 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 1189.26 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.1231.761189.266.3914.8089.52178.6078.03167.7259.65127.07

