TARC prepays NCDs amounting to Rs 66.36 cr

TARC has voluntarily prepaid, before the appointed time, its obligations towards NCDs to the extent of Rs 66.36 crore.

TARC, over the last one year, has gained a strong financial profile with surplus cash generation through consistent new sales bookings, monetisation of non-core assets and Government receivables and utilized the funds for project development and strengthening the balance sheet.

BAIN Capital USA invested by way of NCDs Rs 1,330 crore on 29 April this year.

Notably, the transaction is the largest in North lndia and one of the most significant investments made forexpansion and development in the burgeoning real estate market.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)