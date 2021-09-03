Telecom stocks slide

Telecom stocks were trading in red, with the S&P BSE Telecom index decreasing 6.49 points or 0.41% at 1595.78 at 13:50 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Telecom index, OnMobile Global Ltd (down 1.82%), Bharti Airtel Ltd (down 1.15%), Tejas Networks Ltd (down 0.76%), Tata Communications Ltd (down 0.22%), GTPL Hathway Ltd (down 0.2%), and Vindhya Telelinks Ltd (down 0.12%), were the top losers.

On the other hand, Vodafone Idea Ltd (up 3.92%), Sterlite Technologies Ltd (up 3.57%), and Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Ltd (up 3.03%) turned up.

At 13:50 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 250.82 or 0.43% at 58103.36.

The Nifty 50 index was up 73.4 points or 0.43% at 17307.55.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 118.09 points or 0.43% at 27313.21.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 25.91 points or 0.31% at 8442.38.

On BSE,1767 shares were trading in green, 1339 were trading in red and 146 were unchanged.

