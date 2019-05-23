Turnover in F&O segment spurts

Nifty May at steep premium

The Nifty May 2019 traded at 11,713.75, at premium of 56.70 points over the Nifty's closing of 11,657.05 in the cash market.

Turnover on the National Stock Exchange's & options (F&O) segment was Rs 25.81 lakh crore compared with Rs 5.27 lakh crore reported in the previous session.

In the cash market, the index fell 80.85 points or 0.69% to settle at 11,657.05

(SBI), (RIL) and were the top traded individual stock futures contracts in F&O segment of NSE.

SBI May 2019 futures traded at 343.75, compared with spot closing price of 342.20. RIL May 2019 futures traded at 1,341.40, compared with spot closing price of 1,336. May 2019 futures traded at 411.90, compared with spot closing price of 411.50.

The May 2019 F&O contracts expire on 30 May 2019.

