Tuticorin Alkali Chemicals & Fertilizers reports standalone net profit of Rs 17.59 crore in the December 2022 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Tuticorin Alkali Chemicals & Fertilizers reports standalone net profit of Rs 20.64 crore in the September 2022 quarter
CMI Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group
Mahalaxmi Rubtech Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group
Lords Chloro Alkali standalone net profit rises 590.09% in the September 2022 quarter
Alkali Metals standalone net profit declines 84.64% in the September 2022 quarter
-
Sales rise 198.45% to Rs 148.24 croreNet profit of Tuticorin Alkali Chemicals & Fertilizers reported to Rs 17.59 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against net loss of Rs 13.27 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 198.45% to Rs 148.24 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 49.67 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales148.2449.67 198 OPM %12.65-25.01 -PBDT18.35-12.46 LP PBT17.59-13.27 LP NP17.59-13.27 LP
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU