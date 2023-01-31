JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Sigachi Industries consolidated net profit rises 2.83% in the December 2022 quarter

Emkay Global Financial Services consolidated net profit declines 54.76% in the December 2022 quarter
Business Standard

Tuticorin Alkali Chemicals & Fertilizers reports standalone net profit of Rs 17.59 crore in the December 2022 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 198.45% to Rs 148.24 crore

Net profit of Tuticorin Alkali Chemicals & Fertilizers reported to Rs 17.59 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against net loss of Rs 13.27 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 198.45% to Rs 148.24 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 49.67 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales148.2449.67 198 OPM %12.65-25.01 -PBDT18.35-12.46 LP PBT17.59-13.27 LP NP17.59-13.27 LP

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Tue, January 31 2023. 07:39 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU