Tuticorin Alkali Chemicals & Fertilizers reports standalone net profit of Rs 17.59 crore in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 198.45% to Rs 148.24 crore

Net profit of Tuticorin Alkali Chemicals & Fertilizers reported to Rs 17.59 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against net loss of Rs 13.27 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 198.45% to Rs 148.24 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 49.67 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.148.2449.6712.65-25.0118.35-12.4617.59-13.2717.59-13.27

