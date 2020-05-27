TVS Srichakra Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd, Alkem Laboratories Ltd, CreditAccess Grameen Ltd and Emami Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 27 May 2020.

Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd, Alkem Laboratories Ltd, CreditAccess Grameen Ltd and Emami Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 27 May 2020.

TVS Srichakra Ltd crashed 6.38% to Rs 1371.95 at 14:52 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 7516 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2959 shares in the past one month.

Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd tumbled 5.91% to Rs 2428.75. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 53376 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 17669 shares in the past one month.

Alkem Laboratories Ltd lost 5.69% to Rs 2272.5. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 5953 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3343 shares in the past one month.

CreditAccess Grameen Ltd plummeted 4.76% to Rs 360. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 6914 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 7244 shares in the past one month.

Emami Ltd fell 4.56% to Rs 196.55. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 6204 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 37283 shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)