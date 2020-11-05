United Spirits Ltd sees good buying

United Spirits Ltd is quoting at Rs 523.6, up 2.58% on the day as on 12:59 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 18.15% in last one year as compared to a 1.12% spurt in NIFTY and a 6.96% spurt in the Nifty FMCG index.

United Spirits Ltd gained for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 523.6, up 2.58% on the day as on 12:59 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 1.61% on the day, quoting at 12100.4. The Sensex is at 41302.68, up 1.69%. United Spirits Ltd has slipped around 0.74% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty FMCG index of which United Spirits Ltd is a constituent, has slipped around 0.27% in last one month and is currently quoting at 29612.4, up 1.77% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 58.75 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 15.21 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark November futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 525.75, up 2.51% on the day. United Spirits Ltd is down 18.15% in last one year as compared to a 1.12% spurt in NIFTY and a 6.96% spurt in the Nifty FMCG index.

The PE of the stock is 100.98 based on TTM earnings ending June 20.

