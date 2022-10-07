Volumes jump at Varroc Engineering Ltd counter

Varroc Engineering Ltd saw volume of 41.69 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 13.24 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 3.15 lakh shares

RattanIndia Enterprises Ltd, Fertilizers & Chemicals Travancore Ltd, Century Plyboards (India) Ltd, Poly Medicure Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 07 October 2022.

Varroc Engineering Ltd saw volume of 41.69 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 13.24 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 3.15 lakh shares. The stock dropped 6.57% to Rs.316.30. Volumes stood at 2.4 lakh shares in the last session.

RattanIndia Enterprises Ltd registered volume of 84.33 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 6.07 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 13.90 lakh shares. The stock rose 8.84% to Rs.54.20. Volumes stood at 21.53 lakh shares in the last session.

Fertilizers & Chemicals Travancore Ltd witnessed volume of 11.05 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 5.93 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1.86 lakh shares. The stock increased 5.64% to Rs.120.75. Volumes stood at 3.25 lakh shares in the last session.

Century Plyboards (India) Ltd registered volume of 7.13 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 5.3 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1.34 lakh shares. The stock rose 0.07% to Rs.630.45. Volumes stood at 2.37 lakh shares in the last session.

Poly Medicure Ltd clocked volume of 2.28 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 3.93 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 58075 shares. The stock gained 6.21% to Rs.1,011.00. Volumes stood at 1.01 lakh shares in the last session.

