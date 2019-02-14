Vascon Engineers standalone net profit rises 224.80% in the December 2018 quarter

-
Sales decline 12.17% to Rs 82.13 croreNet profit of Vascon Engineers rose 224.80% to Rs 7.99 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 2.46 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales declined 12.17% to Rs 82.13 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 93.51 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales82.1393.51 -12 OPM %10.926.90 -PBDT10.094.41 129 PBT7.962.46 224 NP7.992.46 225
