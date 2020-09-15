Healthcare stocks edge higher

Healthcare stocks were trading in green, with the S&P BSE Healthcare index increasing 366.09 points or 1.93% at 19318.4 at 09:54 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Healthcare index, J B Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Ltd (up 9.04%), Marksans Pharma Ltd (up 4.91%),Glaxosmithkline Pharmaceuticals Ltd (up 4.45%),Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd (up 4.26%),Indoco Remedies Ltd (up 3.1%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were FDC Ltd (up 2.97%), Pfizer Ltd (up 2.91%), Cipla Ltd (up 2.9%), Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd (up 2.89%), and Metropolis Healthcare Ltd (up 2.66%).

On the other hand, Take Solutions Ltd (down 6.94%), Opto Circuits (India) Ltd (down 4.87%), and Fermenta Biotech Ltd (down 3.31%) turned lower.

At 09:54 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 172.97 or 0.45% at 38929.6.

The Nifty 50 index was up 48.95 points or 0.43% at 11489.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 153.46 points or 1.01% at 15298.69.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 49.86 points or 0.99% at 5076.67.

On BSE,1296 shares were trading in green, 545 were trading in red and 103 were unchanged.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)