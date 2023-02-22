Suryalakshmi Cotton Mills Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

NINtec Systems Ltd, Peninsula Land Ltd, Karma Energy Ltd and Shish Industries Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 22 February 2023.

Suryalakshmi Cotton Mills Ltd surged 10.95% to Rs 59.8 at 12:02 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 30371 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 6048 shares in the past one month.

NINtec Systems Ltd spiked 9.98% to Rs 313.95. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 8189 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2468 shares in the past one month.

Peninsula Land Ltd soared 9.98% to Rs 14.11. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 4.42 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 35318 shares in the past one month.

Karma Energy Ltd rose 9.87% to Rs 30.05. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 4198 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2427 shares in the past one month.

Shish Industries Ltd exploded 5.83% to Rs 228. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 9063 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 9715 shares in the past one month.

