Vipul reports consolidated net loss of Rs 9.34 crore in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 96.08% to Rs 2.16 croreNet Loss of Vipul reported to Rs 9.34 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net loss of Rs 3.54 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 96.08% to Rs 2.16 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 55.13 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales2.1655.13 -96 OPM %-177.7811.63 -PBDT-10.81-0.39 -2672 PBT-11.69-1.59 -635 NP-9.34-3.54 -164
