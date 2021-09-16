Vodafone Idea Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Thirumalai Chemicals Ltd, Indus Towers Ltd, IndusInd Bank Ltd and Yes Bank Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 16 September 2021.

Vodafone Idea Ltd surged 18.37% to Rs 10.57 at 11:50 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 1933.64 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1303.82 lakh shares in the past one month.

Thirumalai Chemicals Ltd spiked 12.79% to Rs 243. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 4.67 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.62 lakh shares in the past one month.

Indus Towers Ltd soared 12.58% to Rs 274.65. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 12.95 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4.14 lakh shares in the past one month.

IndusInd Bank Ltd added 11.27% to Rs 1172.6. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 40.59 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2.3 lakh shares in the past one month.

Yes Bank Ltd advanced 8.96% to Rs 13.86. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 704.13 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 269.19 lakh shares in the past one month.

