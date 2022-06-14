Volumes jump at G R Infraprojects Ltd counter

G R Infraprojects Ltd witnessed volume of 2.38 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 9.53 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 24981 shares

Shilpa Medicare Ltd, Bajaj Holdings & Investment Ltd, SIS Ltd, TCNS Clothing Co. Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 14 June 2022.

G R Infraprojects Ltd witnessed volume of 2.38 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 9.53 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 24981 shares. The stock dropped 6.80% to Rs.1,150.00. Volumes stood at 1.6 lakh shares in the last session.

Shilpa Medicare Ltd notched up volume of 6.2 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 9.05 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 68526 shares. The stock rose 7.18% to Rs.451.70. Volumes stood at 30251 shares in the last session.

Bajaj Holdings & Investment Ltd registered volume of 2.03 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 8.63 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 23533 shares. The stock rose 0.29% to Rs.4,942.40. Volumes stood at 13298 shares in the last session.

SIS Ltd witnessed volume of 2.31 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 6.49 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 35514 shares. The stock increased 1.80% to Rs.457.00. Volumes stood at 18250 shares in the last session.

TCNS Clothing Co. Ltd clocked volume of 5.24 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 6.06 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 86474 shares. The stock gained 8.99% to Rs.562.95. Volumes stood at 38047 shares in the last session.

