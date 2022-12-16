Volumes jump at GMM Pfaudler Ltd counter

GMM Pfaudler Ltd saw volume of 118.16 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 126.85 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 93147 shares

EPL Ltd, Deepak Fertilizers & Petrochemicals Corp Ltd, Sterlite Technologies Ltd, Balrampur Chini Mills Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 16 December 2022.

GMM Pfaudler Ltd saw volume of 118.16 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 126.85 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 93147 shares. The stock dropped 15.72% to Rs.1,622.05. Volumes stood at 50419 shares in the last session.

EPL Ltd witnessed volume of 75.77 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 18.21 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 4.16 lakh shares. The stock increased 12.19% to Rs.188.25. Volumes stood at 2.06 lakh shares in the last session.

Deepak Fertilizers & Petrochemicals Corp Ltd witnessed volume of 30.49 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 9.18 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 3.32 lakh shares. The stock increased 2.50% to Rs.832.00. Volumes stood at 6.41 lakh shares in the last session.

Sterlite Technologies Ltd clocked volume of 70 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 7.4 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 9.45 lakh shares. The stock gained 5.19% to Rs.186.55. Volumes stood at 27.77 lakh shares in the last session.

Balrampur Chini Mills Ltd recorded volume of 73.96 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 5.78 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 12.80 lakh shares. The stock gained 3.22% to Rs.398.00. Volumes stood at 23.16 lakh shares in the last session.

