Consumer Durables stocks surge

Consumer Durables stocks were trading in green, with the S&P BSE Consumer Durables index increasing 383.59 points or 0.87% at 44621.55 at 09:50 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Consumer Durables index, Titan Company Ltd (up 1.85%), Dixon Technologies (India) Ltd (up 1.27%), Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Ltd (up 0.53%), Orient Electric Ltd (up 0.31%), Bajaj Electricals Ltd (up 0.08%), and Blue Star Ltd (up 0.07%), were the top gainers.

On the other hand, Amber Enterprises India Ltd (down 0.87%), Vaibhav Global Ltd (down 0.56%), and Rajesh Exports Ltd (down 0.53%) turned lower.

At 09:50 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 75.62 or 0.13% at 60060.16.

The Nifty 50 index was down 5.15 points or 0.03% at 17940.8.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 82.57 points or 0.28% at 29588.93.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 19.47 points or 0.21% at 9092.56.

On BSE,1621 shares were trading in green, 1151 were trading in red and 119 were unchanged.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)