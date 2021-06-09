Energy shares slide

Energy stocks were trading with losses, with the S&P BSE Energy index falling 67.76 points or 0.95% at 7091.94 at 13:49 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Energy index, Petronet LNG Ltd (down 6.15%), Goa Carbon Ltd (down 3.58%),Castrol India Ltd (down 1.8%),Adani Total Gas Ltd (down 1.55%),Reliance Industries Ltd (down 1.16%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Confidence Petroleum India Ltd (down 0.81%), Gulf Oil Lubricants India Ltd (down 0.75%), Gujarat Mineral Development Corporation Ltd (down 0.54%), Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (down 0.51%), and Mangalore Refinery And Petrochemicals Ltd (down 0.49%).

On the other hand, Selan Explorations Technology Ltd (up 1.68%), Gujarat Gas Ltd (up 1.25%), and Aegis Logistics Ltd (up 1.16%) moved up.

At 13:49 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 182.95 or 0.35% at 52092.62.

The Nifty 50 index was down 53.95 points or 0.34% at 15686.15.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was down 18.71 points or 0.08% at 24807.93.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 2.45 points or 0.03% at 7843.18.

On BSE,1635 shares were trading in green, 1481 were trading in red and 135 were unchanged.

