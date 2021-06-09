Oil and Gas stocks edge lower

Oil and Gas stocks were trading in red, with the S&P BSE Oil&Gas index decreasing 122.49 points or 0.71% at 17231.83 at 13:49 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Oil&Gas index, Petronet LNG Ltd (down 6.19%), Castrol India Ltd (down 1.6%), GAIL (India) Ltd (down 1.16%), Reliance Industries Ltd (down 1.07%), and Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (down 0.43%), were the top losers.

On the other hand, Indraprastha Gas Ltd (up 1.3%), Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (up 0.45%), and Oil & Natural Gas Corpn Ltd (up 0.44%) turned up.

At 13:49 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 182.95 or 0.35% at 52092.62.

The Nifty 50 index was down 53.95 points or 0.34% at 15686.15.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was down 18.71 points or 0.08% at 24807.93.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 2.45 points or 0.03% at 7843.18.

On BSE,1635 shares were trading in green, 1481 were trading in red and 135 were unchanged.

