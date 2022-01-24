Oil and Gas stocks edge higher

Oil and Gas stocks were trading in green, with the S&P BSE Oil&Gas index increasing 3.3 points or 0.02% at 18580.89 at 09:51 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Oil&Gas index, Oil & Natural Gas Corpn Ltd (up 2.63%), Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (up 0.71%), and Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (up 0.33%), were the top gainers.

On the other hand, Indraprastha Gas Ltd (down 2.13%), Gujarat Gas Ltd (down 1.69%), and Adani Total Gas Ltd (down 1.6%) turned lower.

At 09:51 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 294.05 or 0.5% at 58743.13.

The Nifty 50 index was down 119.05 points or 0.68% at 17498.1.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was down 522.85 points or 1.74% at 29444.36.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 122.35 points or 1.38% at 8721.13.

On BSE,728 shares were trading in green, 2381 were trading in red and 109 were unchanged.

