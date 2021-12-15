L&T wins large contracts for water & effluent treatment biz

The water & effluent treatment business of L&T Construction has secured a repeat order from the State Water & Sanitation Mission (SWSM), Uttar Pradesh to implement rural water supply projects providing Functional House Tap Connections (FHTC).

The contract is part of the Jal Jeevan Mission. According Larsen & Toubro (L&T)'s classification, the value of 'large' contracts lies between Rs 2,500 crore to Rs 5,000 crore.

The business has been entrusted to implement rural water supply projects catering to the potable water requirement of 1900 villages in the Prayagraj Revenue Division of Prayagraj district.

The scope of order comprises construction of tube wells, pump houses cum chlorination rooms, overhead tanks, treatment systems, solar plants, rising main et distribution pipeline network, staff quarters, individual house connections, etc. including allied electromechanical & automation works.

Further, the smart water infrastructure segment of the water & effluent treatment business has been awarded a contract for an integrated infrastructure project at Silvassa in the Union Territory of Dadra & Nagar Haveli and Daman at Diu by the Silvassa Smart City.

The scope of work includes constructing 68 km of smart roads along with storm water drains, cross drainage structures, 24x7 water supply system, sewerage collection network, and street lighting.

L&T is an Indian multinational engaged in EPC projects, hi-tech manufacturing and services.

L&T's consolidated net profit fell 67.04% to Rs 1819.45 crore on 12.05% increase in net sales to Rs 34772.90 crore in Q2 FY22 over Q2 FY21.

Shares of L&T were up 0.21% at Rs 1872.95 on the BSE.

