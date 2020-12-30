Volumes soar at Star Cement Ltd counter

-
Star Cement Ltd recorded volume of 53.06 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 26.94 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1.97 lakh shares
India Cements Ltd, Bharat Rasayan Ltd, EID Parry (India) Ltd, Coromandel International Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 30 December 2020.
Star Cement Ltd recorded volume of 53.06 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 26.94 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1.97 lakh shares. The stock gained 10.31% to Rs.100.05. Volumes stood at 97129 shares in the last session.
India Cements Ltd witnessed volume of 167.94 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 13.09 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 12.83 lakh shares. The stock increased 15.82% to Rs.168.00. Volumes stood at 9.03 lakh shares in the last session.
Bharat Rasayan Ltd registered volume of 31511 shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 9.19 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 3431 shares. The stock rose 3.65% to Rs.9,891.55. Volumes stood at 7168 shares in the last session.
EID Parry (India) Ltd saw volume of 27.72 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 8.28 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 3.35 lakh shares. The stock increased 5.50% to Rs.352.25. Volumes stood at 1.99 lakh shares in the last session.
Coromandel International Ltd recorded volume of 64.49 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 8.26 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 7.81 lakh shares. The stock lost 5.52% to Rs.804.95. Volumes stood at 22.33 lakh shares in the last session.
