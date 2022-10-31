Volumes spurt at Intellect Design Arena Ltd counter

Intellect Design Arena Ltd registered volume of 46.75 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 20.99 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 2.23 lakh shares

Indoco Remedies Ltd, Swan Energy Ltd, Cholamandalam Financial Holdings Ltd, Grindwell Norton Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 31 October 2022.

Intellect Design Arena Ltd registered volume of 46.75 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 20.99 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 2.23 lakh shares. The stock slipped 12.41% to Rs.438.50. Volumes stood at 2.65 lakh shares in the last session.

Indoco Remedies Ltd notched up volume of 4.54 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 15.91 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 28522 shares. The stock rose 4.23% to Rs.355.00. Volumes stood at 51648 shares in the last session.

Swan Energy Ltd clocked volume of 8.32 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 11.48 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 72476 shares. The stock gained 8.76% to Rs.224.00. Volumes stood at 27959 shares in the last session.

Cholamandalam Financial Holdings Ltd registered volume of 5.41 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 11.39 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 47455 shares. The stock rose 0.06% to Rs.628.40. Volumes stood at 7524 shares in the last session.

Grindwell Norton Ltd witnessed volume of 5.82 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 9.85 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 59088 shares. The stock increased 1.74% to Rs.2,102.00. Volumes stood at 68495 shares in the last session.

