Oil and Gas stocks edge lower

Oil and Gas stocks were trading in red, with the S&P BSE Oil&Gas index decreasing 122.16 points or 0.95% at 12763.31 at 13:52 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Oil&Gas index, Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (down 2.47%), GAIL (India) Ltd (down 2%),Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (down 1.45%),Indraprastha Gas Ltd (down 1.26%),Reliance Industries Ltd (down 1.21%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (down 0.88%), and Oil & Natural Gas Corpn Ltd (down 0.27%).

On the other hand, Gujarat State Petronet Ltd (up 1.87%), Petronet LNG Ltd (up 1.3%), and Castrol India Ltd (up 1%) turned up.

At 13:52 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 4.11 or 0.01% at 34374.69.

The Nifty 50 index was down 10.55 points or 0.1% at 10156.9.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was down 14.27 points or 0.12% at 11951.06.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 10.03 points or 0.24% at 4165.9.

On BSE,1282 shares were trading in green, 1160 were trading in red and 161 were unchanged.

