Source Natural Foods & Herbal Supplements standalone net profit rises 78.57% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 32.23% to Rs 5.17 crore

Net profit of Source Natural Foods & Herbal Supplements rose 78.57% to Rs 0.25 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.14 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 32.23% to Rs 5.17 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 3.91 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.5.173.919.284.860.410.300.310.190.250.14

