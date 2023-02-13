Source Natural Foods & Herbal Supplements standalone net profit rises 78.57% in the December 2022 quarter

-
Sales rise 32.23% to Rs 5.17 croreNet profit of Source Natural Foods & Herbal Supplements rose 78.57% to Rs 0.25 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.14 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 32.23% to Rs 5.17 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 3.91 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales5.173.91 32 OPM %9.284.86 -PBDT0.410.30 37 PBT0.310.19 63 NP0.250.14 79
