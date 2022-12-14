Yes Bank Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Colgate-Palmolive (India) Ltd, Panama Petrochem Ltd, Page Industries Ltd and Share India Securities Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 14 December 2022.

Yes Bank Ltd tumbled 7.10% to Rs 22.25 at 14:45 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 1080.95 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 236.8 lakh shares in the past one month.

Colgate-Palmolive (India) Ltd crashed 4.23% to Rs 1572. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 23267 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 26132 shares in the past one month.

Panama Petrochem Ltd lost 4.18% to Rs 349.6. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 45866 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 48603 shares in the past one month.

Page Industries Ltd shed 3.17% to Rs 45285.05. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 298 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 474 shares in the past one month.

Share India Securities Ltd plummeted 2.98% to Rs 1283.05. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 4146 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4441 shares in the past one month.

