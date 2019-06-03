Arunachal government to handover NPP MLA killing case to NIA

The newly-elected BJP government in on Sunday decided to handover the probe into the killing of West and 10 others last month to the (NIA).

The decision was taken by the state Cabinet at its first meeting after taking charge. Pema Khandu, who chaired the Cabinet meeting, also condemned the killing of Aboh.

"The unanimously decided that thorough investigation should be carried out in a time-bound manner and justice should be delivered expeditiously to the bereaved family members by booking and nabbing all the culprits urgently," a statement issued by the said.

The Cabinet also approved providing a "Group C post" in the government and an ex-gratia of Rs 20 lakh to the next of kin of the deceased.

Aboh had contested the Assembly elections held on April 11 as a (NPP) candidate. He retained the constituency by defeating his lone rival, of the BJP, by 1,055 votes.

Eleven persons, including the slain Aboh and his 20-year-old son, were killed in an ambush by suspected militants in the 12 Mile area in district on May 21.

The was on his way to Khonsa, the district headquarters of Tirap, from upper Assam's Dibrugarh when suspected Naga militants opened fire on his four-vehicle convoy. Two police personnel were among the dead.

