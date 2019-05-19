BJP may touch double digits in West Bengal: Neta-NewsX

The could win 11 seats in West Bengal, up from its 2014 tally of 2 seats, according to the exit poll conducted by Neta-NewsX.

In 2014, the ruling bagged 34 out of the 42 seats in while the managed only 2.

"The will get 11 seats, while the will get 29 and the 2, down from its tally of 4 in 2014," said the Neta-NewsX exit poll.

In Bihar, the BJP is likely to win 9 out of the 17 seats it is contesting in the state. In 2014, it had won 22 seats. The Congress, on the other hand, may gain three seats and increase its tally to 5.

Out of the seven seats in Delhi, which were all bagged by the BJP in 2014, the Congress may get 2 while the remaining 5 seats are likely to go the BJP's way.

The Congress is also likely to snatch the lone Lok Sabha seat in Chandigarh from the grasp of the BJP.

The Congress and the BJP are likely to share the two Lok Sabha seats in Goa, which both went the saffron party's way in 2014.

The BJP is also likley to suffer setbacks in Madhya Pradesh, Maharasthra, and Uttrakhand, as per the Neta-NewsX exit poll.

However, there is unlikely to be any change in in (all 4 seats), (1) and (2).

--IANS

nks/arm

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)