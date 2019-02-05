Japan Deputy PM blames childless women for population decline

Japan's Taro has come under fire for blaming childless women for the country's declining population, the media reported on Tuesday.

During a speech, Aso, 78, denied that the elderly were the cause of the decline and increasing social security costs, reported.

"There are lots of strange people who say the elderly are to blame, but that is wrong," said Aso, who also holds the role of

"The problem is with those who didn't give birth."

After being grilled by an opposition lawmaker during a budget committee session, said on Monday that he would retract the remark "if it caused misunderstanding".

"It gave a false impression without conveying the meaning of my original remark," explained, without giving much details.

is a "super-aged" nation, meaning more than 20 per cent of its population is older than 65. It has been on a steady demographic decline since the 1970s.

In 2017, fewer than 950,000 babies were born while the number of deaths rose to a post-war high of 1.3 million, according to the and Labour.

Since the 1990s, has introduced policies to boost its birth rate, such as enhancing and improving housing and public facilities for families with children.

However, structural issues still prevent both working men and women from balancing their careers with family life.

--IANS

ksk

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)