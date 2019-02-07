CBI-Kolkata police face-off: 5 top cop to face government action

The has decided to take stern action against five senior police officers who were involved in the face-off between the and CBI officials, sources said on Thursday.

The police officers face action for participating in a street protest with Mamata Banerjee, an action that comes on top of an unprecedented stand-off between the state and Central governments which lasted over 45 hours starting Sunday.

According to sources, the government is planning to withdraw the medals given to these police officers for

An MHA source said that of Police, Virendra, a 1985 batch IPS officer, Additional DG Vineet Goyal, a 1994 batch IPS officer, Additional DG law and order Anuj Sharma, a 1991 batch IPS officer, of Police Gyanwant Singh, a 1993 and Additional CP Supratim Sarkar, a 1997 will face action.

On Tuesday, MHA sources had said that would face fresh problem with the Centre on Tuesday asking the government to initiate disciplinary proceedings against him.

The source had said that a letter was written to the Chief Secretary to initiate action against the 1989-batch citing "indisciplined behaviour and violation of All Services (Conduct) Rules 1968/AIS (Discipline and Appeal), Rules 1969 by the officer".

