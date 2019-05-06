CBSE Class 10 results: Girls outshine boys

Girls once again outperformed boys as the Central Board of announced the Class 10 results on Monday.

The results which were announced in record time following court direction, showed that girls' pass percentage was 92.45 percent, while the boys' were at 90.14.

"Proud of my young friends who have successfully cleared the CBSE Class X examinations. Wishing them the very best for their journey ahead. May these young minds continue making us proud," congratulated students and also appreciated the hard work and sacrifice put in even by their teachers and parents.

Just four days back the CBSE Class 12, results were declared, in which the girls had similarly outshined the boys. In the Class 10 results, the transgender students have outdone the category with 94.74 pass percentage as against 83.33 last time.

"Congratulations to over 16 lakh students who have succeeded in #CBSE Xth board examinations and best of luck for those who couldn't make this time but will make it in next attempt," tweeted.

"Overall pass percentage has increased by 4.40 from 80.70 per cent in 2018 to 91.10 in 2019," the added.

Siddhant Pengoriya from in Noida, is among the 13 toppers who all scored 499 out of 500 in the exam.

The names of the other toppers, each of whom are from a different school, are Divyansh Wadhwa, Yogesh Kumar Gupta, Ankur Mishra, Vatsal Varshney, Manya, Aryan Jha, Taru Jha, Bhavana Sivadas, Ish Madan among others.

Twenty four students bagged the second rank in CBSE Class 10 results with 498 marks, while 58 students shared the third spot with 497 marks.

tweeted that her daughter scored 82 per cent.

zone outperformed others in pan circuit with 99.85 pass percentage, with Chennai coming a close second at 99 per cent and Ajmaer third at 95.89. Delhi's pass percentage stood at 80.97.

Candidates can check their result on cbse.nic.in and cbseresults.nic.in.

More than 17 lakh students had taken the exam in February-March.

This year, the Central Board of (CBSE) is declaring the class 10th result within 38 days of the exam. CBSE class 10 board exam had concluded on March 29.

Last year CBSE class 10th results were declared after 55 days of the exam.

Instead of percentage, for class 10 CBSE provides grades to students. Students can check the grade to marks scale from the official CBSE website.

The CBSE class 10th result is available on the official result portal cbseresults.nic.in.

