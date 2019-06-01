Congress to not stake claim for LoP in Lok Sabha

The on Saturday said it will not formally stake claim for the post of of Opposition in the as it is two seats short of the required number of 54.

According to rules, a party needs to have 10 per cent of 545 members, the total strength of Lok Sabha, to qualify for the post of of Opposition, which is a Cabinet rank position. But the has got only 52 members.

Addressing a press conference at the party headquarters, said, "We will not stake claim for the post of LoP in as we are two short of 54 members required for the status."

He was responding to a question on in LS post.

Even in the last Lok Sabha, the of the Congress party in the House, Mallikarjun Kharge, was not granted the Leader of Opposition status as the party had won only 44 seats in 2014.

Answering another query whether the party along with other opposition parties can stake claim for the status as Opposition block, he said, "The newly-elected will decide the party's strategy."

The (CPP) met earlier in the day for the first time after the elections and was elected as its leader.

However, suspense over the post of Leader of Congress in Lok Sabha continues. The party has authorised to take the decision on Leader of Congress.

