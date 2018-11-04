Delhi gets Signature Bridge, after fracas at site

After missing many deadlines, the iconic and much-awaited on the Yamuna was inaugurated on Sunday by Chief Minister and will open for the public from Monday.

The opening came after a clash between BJP and workers at the site, with BJP Manoj Tiwari, also an MP, punching a during the fracas before order was restored.

Claimed by the government to be the country's first asymmetrical cable-stayed bridge, with the gesture 'namaste', the bridge will help people to enjoy a panoramic view of the city from 154-meter high observation deck -- to be open in around two months.

"Some final work is left in the high observation deck and it will be opened earlier next year, while the roads will open from Monday," an official told IANS.

The 575-metre-long suspension bridge, proposed in 2004 and approved by the cabinet in 2007, will reduce the between North and North-East Delhi.

The bridge, connecting Wazirabad across the river Yamuna, will take vehicular pressure off the existing

It will also connect the Outer Ring Road on the western of the river with Wazirabad road on the eastern side.

Dedicating the bridge to the people of Delhi, said people should ask political parties about the works done by them before voting.

"Don't get into the of those building temples, else your son will become a and not an Before voting ask the parties how many schools, hospitals or bridges they built. If they fail to count, tell them they can't get your vote.

"For the development of the country, the governments should build schools, hospitals and bridges and not temples or statues," said.

The (AAP) leader added that "it is the time for the people to think if they want bridges or statues."

The bridge was inaugurated in the presence of Ram Niwas Goel, and Cabinet Ministers Imran Hussain, and among others.

Sisodia, rn his address, said the bridge will be a landmark and a tourist destination.

"Delhi was famous for India Gate and Qutub Minar but will now be known for this bridge. The bridge got its first pylon after we came to power. The work done before that was only 10-15 per cent," he said.

The inauguration was followed by a show. The page of the bridge was also started.

Ahead of the inauguration, BJP and activists clashed, with attacking workers and punching a who intervened.

Tiwari got into a scuffle with AAP workers before the function started at the site, leading to the violence. The later blamed the AAP for the trouble.

