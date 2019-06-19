Google Calendar suffers global outage

Adding to the plethora of outages that apps from major tech giants have been suffering lately, Google's Calendar refused to work for over nearly three hours for users around the world.

Calendar users trying to access the service were met with a 404 error message through a browser from around 10 a.m. to 12.30 p.m., The Verge reported on Tuesday.

Accepting the outage the team took to and posted: " Calendar is currently experiencing a service disruption."

Replying to a user on its thread the team informed that the Calendar app on the we operational amid the chaos.

"Hi Rick, thanks. Indeed the Calendar app on the mobile is still operational an can be used. The support team will be posting updates about the Calendar issue on the Status Dashboard," the team informed.

The Calendar did start working later.

While Google Calendar suffered the outage, other such as and appeared to be unaffected except for Hangouts Meet that has been experiencing some difficulties, the report said.

The outage also came just over an hour after Google's account sent out a tweet promoting Google Calendar's ability to making scheduling simpler.

Google Calendar broke down on Tuesday just days after a massive Google outage took YouTube, and offline because of problems with the company's overall Cloud service.

