Himachal Congress rebel Janartha rejoins party

IANS  |  Shimla 

Congress rebel Harish Janartha, who unsuccessfully contested the 2017 Assembly elections from Shimla as an Independent candidate, rejoined the party on Friday.

He joined the Congress at a function here attended among others by state party President Kuldeep Rathore.

In a four-cornered contest in the last Assembly elections, Janartha, a former Deputy Mayor with the Shimla Municipal Corporation, was defeated by a slender margin by four-time Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) legislator Suresh Bharadwaj.

He was denied a ticket by the Congress in the Assembly polls.

"I am thankful to Virbhadra Singh (six-time Chief Minister) for bringing me to the party fold after 18 months of my exile," Janartha told IANS.

Polling for the four Lok Sabha seats in Himachal Pradesh - Shimla, Kangra, Mandi and Hamirpur - is scheduled for May 19.

First Published: Fri, April 19 2019. 17:48 IST

