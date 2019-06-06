Militants kill Territorial Army man in Anantnag

A Army man was killed by militants on Thursday in Jammu and Kashmir's district.

Police sources said the soldier identified as Manzoor Ahmad Beg of Sadoora village in district was shot at and critically wounded by militants inside his home today evening.

"He was shifted to hospital in town where doctors said he was dead on arrival," a police source said.

Manzoor had come home to celebrate Eid festival with his family, reports said.

Reports also said he was a counter-insurgent before he joined the Army.

Security forces have started a manhunt to trace the assailants.

--IANS

sq/prs

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)