Modi giving away public money to industrialists: Rahul

Congress President Rahul Gandhi on Monday accused Prime Minster Narendra Modi of giving away public money to big industrialists.
Addressing an election rally here, the Congress President said: "Narendra Modi is stealing public money and giving it to industrialists." He also accused Modi of destroying farmers all across the country.
He also accused Modi of telling a lie to the people in the 2014 Lok Sabha election campaign when he promised to give every Indian Rs 15 lakh of black money he had promised to bring back from abroad.
"The Prime Minister promised that Rs 15 lakh will be deposited in everyone's bank account but not one person got a single penny," he said.
The Congress President slammed Modi for wasting public money on promoting himself.
"You see Modi's advertisements all the time. Switch on the TV and Modi is there, on radio, road and everywhere, there is Modi," he said in Fatehpur Sikri, and demanded to know where was the BJP getting all this money from.
He said: "We have waived loans of farmers in Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan within two days of coming to the power. "I dream to do this for the UP farmers also."
"I have already told the three Chief Ministers that there should be a food processing unit in every state," he said.
Gandhi said that wherever the farmers are growing potatoes, there will be a factory to produce potato chips and where they grow tomatoes, a ketchup factory will be established.
"We are preparing a network of food processing industry in MP, Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan. Once it will be done, farmers will be able to sell their products directly to the factories," he said.
Meanwhile, Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi targeted the Bharatiya Janata Party.
"If you are nationalist, talk about India instead of Pakistan in the elections. Talk about youth, farmer and soldier. If you are nationalist, then respect martyrs," she said.
Priyanka Gandhi also raised farmers' issues.
"If you are nationalist, then why you did not meet the farmer who came at your doorstep barefoot," she asked.
She said: "Seeing the BJP's campaign you would think that a lot of work has been done in the past five years. But the reality is different.
"The truth of their work can be seen on the faces of unemployed youths and helpless farmers," she said.
After addressing the election meeting, Rahul Gandhi started his 'Nyay Yatra' from Fatehpur Sikri. During the campaign, Priyanka Gandhi, Congress General Secretary Jyotiraditya Scindia and party candidate from Fatehpur Sikri Raj Babbar shared the stage with Rahul Gandhi.
--IANS
hindi-rs/mr
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
