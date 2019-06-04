NIA crackdown on Kashmiri separatists, 3 more in custody (2nd Lead)

Continuing its crackdown on separatists in Kashmir, on Tuesday took custody of Masarat Alam Bhat, the alleged kingpin of stone pelting, along with Shabir Shah, of the Democratic Freedom Party and Asiya Andrabi, the of women's secessionist group Dukhtaren-e-Millat, to question them about their role in terror funding.

The brought Bhat, of the Muslim League, to on Monday night from a prison in where he was lodged under the Public Safety Act (PSA).

On Tuesday, he was produced before who sent him to 10-day custody of

was under detention for his role in triggering protests and serial stone pelting in in 2010 for several months in which 110 protesters were killed.

Along with Bhat, the court also remanded Shah and to NIA custody till June 14 in connection with a terror funding case.

Their custody was sought for interrogation in connection with a terror funding case which the agency registered in May 2017.

Prior to this, had brought here in connection with the case.

In the preceding months, the anti-terror investigating agency had arrested separatist leaders including Aftab Hilali Shah alias Shahid-ul-Islam, Ayaz Akbar Khandey, Farooq Ahmad Dar alias Bitta Karate, Nayeem Khan, Altaf Ahmad Shah, and Bashir Ahmad alias Peer Saifullah.

is the of Syed Ali Geelani, who advocates Jammu and Kashmir's merger with

Shahid-ul-Islam is Farooq Dar's and Khandey is the was arrested in August 2017.

-- of the banned Dukhtaran-e-Millat, a separatist organisation -- has been accused of waging war and delivering hate speeches in Jammu and Kashmir. She was arrested on July 6 last year.

The NIA had on January 18, 2018 filed a chargesheet against 12 persons including Lashkar-e-Taiba founder and in connection with the terror funding case.

--IANS

rak-ak/bc/akk/pg

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)