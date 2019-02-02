Six pilgrims from MP killed in UP road mishap

Six persons were killed in district of in the wee hours on Saturday when a car rammed into a container, police said.

The deceased hailed from and were home bound after attending the ongoing Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj.

of the container fled from the crime scene and the vehicle has been seized by the police, an official told IANS.

The mishap took place near Bhauntar village when the car ( 15 CA 3908) was hit by a speeding container. Families of the deceased have been informed in district of

of Sirathu, Ramveer Singh, said that the bodies have been sent for post-mortem and have been identified as those of Maheep Singh Lodhi, Ram Mohan, Ram Sahay, Anuj Tiwari, Satyam and Mahendra Tiwari.

Chief Minister has directed officials to send the bodies to their home with security and due respect.

--IANS

md/rs/ab

