SP will also contest bypolls alone: Akhilesh

Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav on Tuesday said he will now prepare for Assembly bye-elections and his party will contest on all 11 seats where polls are to be held.
"I will consult my party leaders and then we will contest the bye-elections. If the alliance has parted ways, then 'swagat' hai (welcome)."
The SP chief avoided commenting on Bahujan Samaj Party president Mayawati's statement that said her party would contest the bye-elections alone.
Akhilesh was here to visit the family of SP leader Vijay Yadav who was murdered on May 24.
The former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister has so far maintained a studied silence on the snapping of ties with BSP.
The SP-BSP alliance had won 15 seats in the Lok Sabha elections in Uttar Pradesh of which the BSP had got 10 seats and SP was left with five seats.
--IANS
amita/in
