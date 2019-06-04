JUST IN
SP will also contest bypolls alone: Akhilesh

IANS  |  Ghazipur 

Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav on Tuesday said he will now prepare for Assembly bye-elections and his party will contest on all 11 seats where polls are to be held.

"I will consult my party leaders and then we will contest the bye-elections. If the alliance has parted ways, then 'swagat' hai (welcome)."

The SP chief avoided commenting on Bahujan Samaj Party president Mayawati's statement that said her party would contest the bye-elections alone.

Akhilesh was here to visit the family of SP leader Vijay Yadav who was murdered on May 24.

The former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister has so far maintained a studied silence on the snapping of ties with BSP.

The SP-BSP alliance had won 15 seats in the Lok Sabha elections in Uttar Pradesh of which the BSP had got 10 seats and SP was left with five seats.

First Published: Tue, June 04 2019. 12:32 IST

