Sri Lankan warship docks in Manila for goodwill visit

A Sri Lankan warship docked in on Thursday for a four-day goodwill visit, the first since the two established diplomatic relations nearly 60 years ago.

A contingent of the welcomed the ship at the Pier 15 at the in Manila, reports

"This is the first time that a ship will be visiting the country and it's an opportunity to bestow upon them the warm welcome that Filipinos are known for," Capt. said.

He added the visit is "a prime opportunity to foster closer ties between both navies to better address common maritime challenges".

The and forged a diplomatic relation in 1961 and have been pursuing military-to-military activities since then.

Zata said the port visit will further boost the relations of the two

--IANS

ksk

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)