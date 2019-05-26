Women, first-time voters swung it for NDA: IANS-CVOTER Analysis

Female and first-time voters seem to have swung the results in favour of the (BJP)-led (NDA), a detailed analysis of the 2019 Lok Sabha results by IANS-CVOTER show.

The NDA got 45.1 per cent of votes cast by females against 42.1 per cent of men preferring the ruling dispensation. Only 25.9 per cent of female voters showed preference for the Congress-led (UPA).

Among the voters in the age bracket of 18-22 who exercised their right to franchise for the first time, the BJP cornered 45.2 per cent of votes. The UPA got only 24.6 per cent of first time votes. Even in the age group of 23-35, the NDA got 44.1 per cent votes.

The overwhelming support from these two segments explains the landslide verdict in favour of the NDA.

Against the overall perception that the NDA will not do well in the villages because of farm distress, 44 per cent of the rural votes went to Narendra Modi-led coalition against 42.2 per cent voting for it in the urban areas.

Among the religious groups, upper caste Hindus were the most active supporters of the BJP and NDA as 51.6 per cent of this segment preferred continuity of the

The Muslim voters preferred UPA with 40.8 per cent going for the opposition coalition. The NDA got only 25.5 per cent (the lowest in all segments) of Muslim votes.

Even among the income groups, NDA got over 40 per cent votes in all the categories of those earning less than Rs 3,000 to those getting than Rs 100,000.

