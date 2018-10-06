Amit Shah in Indore, protests erupt against amendment to SC/ST Act

(BJP) President reached Madhya Pradesh's Indore on Saturday.

While he was welcomed by Chief Minister and other leaders, several people came out on to the streets shouting slogans against Shah. They have been protesting against the amendment to the SC/ST Act.

The police has arrested the protesters.



After praying at the Mahalakshmi Temple, Shah will begin the election campaign in the state. He will address the party workers at the Dussehra Maidan.

From Indore, Shah will go to Jhabua where he will address a group of tribal people. In Jaora he will meet a farmers' group, and in Ujjain the party workers.