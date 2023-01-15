JUST IN
BJP's two-day national executive meet begins on Monday: Vinod Tawde
Bharat Jodo Yatra will reach Jammu and Kashmir on Jan 19: Congress leader
Aim of BJP-led Centre is to defame Kejriwal, AAP leaders: Sanjay Singh
PM expresses condolences over Congress MP Santokh Singh Chaudhary's demise
Role of regional parties to be important for 2024 LS polls: Amartya Sen
PM Modi, EAM Jaishankar extend warm wishes on occasion on Bhogi
Congress MP Santokh Chaudhary dies during Bharat Jodo Yatra, march halted
Amit Shah to visit Telangana on Jan 28 under BJP's Lok Sabha campaign
Palpable economic crisis brewing: Rahul Gandhi warns in letter to people
Entirely possible for BJP to lose majority in 2024: Shashi Tharoor
You are here: Home » Politics » News » National
Bharat Jodo Yatra will reach Jammu and Kashmir on Jan 19: Congress leader
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

BJP's two-day national executive meet begins on Monday: Vinod Tawde

Nadda's three-year term as the national president ends this month

Topics
BJP | Jagat Prakash Nadda | Politics

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

BJP, BJP flag
Photo: Shutterstock

A two-day national executive meeting of the BJP will begin from Monday here that is likely to endorse an extension of tenure for party national president J P Nadda and deliberate on its strategy for assembly and general elections.

Nadda's three-year term as the national president ends this month. He is likely to lead the party till the 2024 Lok Sabha elections are over.

Before the start of the national executive meeting on Monday, the party has organised a road show for Prime Minister Narendra Modi from Patel Chowk to the NDMC convention centre, the meeting venue.

Addressing a press conference at the BJP headquarters here, party general secretary Vinod Tawde said that several important issues facing the country will be discussed at the meeting.

There will be discussions on political and economic resolutions, he said.

Underlining that the meeting is being held at an important juncture, Tawde said, Elaborate discussions will be held on the upcoming assembly elections in states, the BJP's pravas yojana' for weak Lok Sabha seats and strengthening booth level teams.

In a way this meeting will finalise the party's future course of action of the BJP, he said.

Before the national executive, a meeting of the party's national office bearers, state unit presidents and various organisational secretaries will be held at the BJP headquarters here.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP president JP Nadda, several Union ministers and chief ministers of the party-ruled states will attend the meeting.

Tawde said a grand exhibition will be held at the sidelines of the BJP's national executive based on six themes including service works of the party.

It will also showcase India as Vishwa Guru', initiatives like governance-first, empowering the deprived, inclusive and strong India and conserving the age-old icons like building the Ram temple at Ayodhya, and the rise of Sanatan Dharma across the globe.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on BJP

First Published: Sun, January 15 2023. 21:03 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU