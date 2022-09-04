BJP wanted to make RCP Singh Bihar's Eknath Shinde, says Nitish Kumar

The political uproar continues in Bihar, as Chief Minister alleged that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) wanted to make RCP Singh the Eknath Shinde of and isolate the Janata Dal-United (JDU) party.

The statement of the Chief Minister came during the executive council meeting of (JDU) that was held here in Patna on Sunday. President of the party Rajiv Ranjan Singh chaired the meeting.

"The meeting of the Council of Janata Dal-United was held under the chairmanship of the National President of the party, Rajiv Ranjan Singh alias Lalan Babu, in the Karpuri auditorium located in the State office," the party official said.

Chief Minister with a string of the party leaders participated in the meeting.

has delivered a big jolt to the Nitish Kumar-led Janata Dal (United) in the northeast as five out of seven MLAs from Manipur joined hands with on Friday.

As per a statement issued by the Legislative Assembly Secretariat, the Speaker of the Manipur Legislative Assembly was pleased to accept the merger of five JD(U) MLAs with the under the tenth schedule of the Constitution.

These names included Kh. Joykishan Singh, Ngursanglur Sanate, Md. Achab Uddin, Thangjam Arunkumar and L.M. Khaute.

Earlier today, Kumar said if opposition parties unitedly contest the 2024 Lok Sabha elections then we will get immense success.

"I'm only saying that if all opposition parties unitedly contest elections (2024 Lok Sabha elections) then we will get big success. I am not talking about any numbers," CM Kumar said.

Earlier, a bulk of the MLAs joined the BJP in Arunachal Pradesh giving a nightmare to Nitish Kumar's party.

Out of 9 Corporators of JDU, 8 have joined BJP; now the total number of BJP corporators is 18 out of 20.

Further, out of 18 Zilla Parishad members (ZPM) of JDU, 17 have joined BJP. Now out of 241 members, BJP has 206 Zilla Parishad members.In addition, out of 119 Gram Panchayat Members (GPM) of JDU, more than 100 joined BJP. With this, BJP now has around 6530 out of 8332.

The latest political developments came weeks after CM dumped BJP and joined hands with Tejashwi Yadav's Rashtriya Janata Dal, the Congress and other parties to form a 'mahagathbandhan' and govern .

