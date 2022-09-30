JUST IN
BJP wants to rule entire country, weakening all political parties: Tikait
Kharge, Tharoor and Tripathi in fray for Congress Presidential poll
AAP Gujarat co-incharge Raghav Chadha likely to be arrested: Kejriwal
Gandhi family not backing anyone 'directly or indirectly': Tharoor
I am fighting for change: Kharge on filing nomination for party president
'Congress should stand for change, not surprised party backing Kharge'
Congress president poll: As nominations close, here are 10 things to know
Siddaramaiah trying to hide Cong govt withdrawing cases against PFI: Bommai
Yatra the only way of expression for silenced opposition: Rahul Gandhi
Police officers troubling Cong will be taught a lesson, says Siddaramaiah
You are here: Home » Politics » News » National
Kharge, Tharoor and Tripathi in fray for Congress Presidential poll
Business Standard

BJP wants to rule entire country, weakening all political parties: Tikait

BKU leader Rakesh Tikait alleged that the BJP was weakening all political parties using money power so that it can rule the country all alone

Topics
BJP | national politics | Rakesh Tikait

Press Trust of India  |  Bahraich (UP) 

Bharatiya Kisan Union spokesperson Rakesh Tikait
Bharatiya Kisan Union spokesperson Rakesh Tikait (Photo: PTI)

Bhartiya Kisan Union (BKU) leader Rakesh Tikait on Friday alleged that the BJP was weakening all political parties using money power so that it can rule the country all alone.

He also accused the election officials of tampering with the results in more than 100 Assembly seats during the Uttar Pradesh polls held earlier this year, saying the machinery worked at the behest of the saffron party.

Tikait, who was en route to Shrawasti, interacted with the media after stopping his convoy in front of the collectorate here.

They (BJP) want to dismantle the entire opposition so that only one party gets to rule the country. They will weaken all political parties using money power, he said in response to a question from reporters during an informal chat.

When asked about the Congress' Bharat Jodo Yatra' headed by Rahul Gandhi, Tikait said it was the right move to unite the country but it should have been carried out earlier.

The entire opposition should come out onto the streets. Or else, in the coming days, all movements and political parties will be banned and closed down, Tikait said.

Accusing the ruling party in the state of winning the elections through dishonest means, he said the opposition candidates who were winning by around 30,000 votes in each of the over 100 Assembly constituencies were made to lose.

Responding to the government's ban on the Popular Front of India, he said curbs on any organisation that does wrong are justified but added that the government should not do so just to discriminate against any community.

Tikait, who was at the forefront of the agitation against the Centre's three contention farm laws, said the farmers will launch a movement across the country demanding a law on Minimum Support Price for crops and also to check loot of the land to corporates such as Adani.

Only farmers can save the country. Farmers' organisations will continue to work towards this cause, he added.

Tikait also warned Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath of protests if the state government did not fulfill the promise of making timely payments to sugarcane cultivators.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on BJP

First Published: Fri, September 30 2022. 18:17 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU