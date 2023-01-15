JUST IN
Caught between a rock and a hard place: Joshimath faces an uncertain future
Rahul Gandhi lauds Himachal govt's decision to restore Old Pension Scheme
BJP's two-day national executive meet begins on Monday: Vinod Tawde
Bharat Jodo Yatra will reach Jammu and Kashmir on Jan 19: Congress leader
Aim of BJP-led Centre is to defame Kejriwal, AAP leaders: Sanjay Singh
PM expresses condolences over Congress MP Santokh Singh Chaudhary's demise
Role of regional parties to be important for 2024 LS polls: Amartya Sen
PM Modi, EAM Jaishankar extend warm wishes on occasion on Bhogi
Congress MP Santokh Chaudhary dies during Bharat Jodo Yatra, march halted
Amit Shah to visit Telangana on Jan 28 under BJP's Lok Sabha campaign
You are here: Home » Politics » News » National
Caught between a rock and a hard place: Joshimath faces an uncertain future
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

Joined Bharat Jodo Yatra for 'united India': Veteran actor Kamal Haasan

"I came into politics because I am angry. I thought I must come into politics, I must have my effect on politics before it has its ill-effects on me," he stated

Topics
Kamal Haasan | Congress | Kamal Haasan on politics

Press Trust of India  |  Kozhikode 

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi with Makkal Needhi Maiamleader Kamal Haasan during the Bharat Jodo Yatra in New Delhi. (Photo: Twitter)
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi with Makkal Needhi Maiamleader Kamal Haasan during the Bharat Jodo Yatra in New Delhi. (Photo: Twitter)

Having recently joined Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra in Delhi, veteran actor Kamal Haasan on Sunday said he would have walked the streets of the national capital during the Emergency as well if he had that much sense of politics in the 1970s.

Speaking on the concluding day of the sixth Kerala Literature Festival, the actor-turned-politician clarified that one should not mistake his being part of the yatra to leaning towards a "party" as he did that for a "united India".

"...if I had this much sense of politics in the 1970s and there was Emergency, I would have walked the streets of Delhi. Please do not mistake this (my joining the Bharat Jodo Yatra) as my leaning towards a party; This was for a united India," Haasan said.

The yatra, which started from Kanyakumari in Tamil Nadu on September 7, will conclude in Srinagar by January 30 with Gandhi hoisting the national flag in the summer capital of Jammu and Kashmir.

The Makkal Needhi Maiam chief said he joined politics because he was "angry", adding that he wanted to give back to the society and the people that had given him so much love for over six decades.

"I came into politics because I am angry. I thought I must come into politics, I must have my effect on politics before it has its ill-effects on me," he stated.

The 68-year-old actor, who described himself as a "Centrist", said he was someone who "runs from the Right towards the Left while holding on to its Centrist views".

Plurality is what India is, which will take a "long act to kill", Hassan said while calling "monoculture" bad in every field -- be it agriculture, politics or writing.

"It will live on... Genocide is the only way to make secular India into a monocultural India, and we will not allow it. I used to be an angry young man, now I am an angry old man but India still remains young in my mind and will remain so," he said to thunderous applause.

Billed as one of Asia's biggest literature meets, the Kerala Literature Festival concluded at Kozhikode beach on Sunday, having recorded the participation of as many as 400 speakers from 12 countries over four days.

An eclectic mix of literary and culture icons, the list of speakers included 2022 Booker Prize winner Shehan Karunatilaka, Nobel laureates Ada Yonath and Abhijit Banerjee, American Indologist Wendy Doniger, writer-politician Shashi Tharoor, children's book author Sudha Murty and singer Usha Uthup.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Kamal Haasan

First Published: Sun, January 15 2023. 23:29 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU