Keep moving ahead with power of '7S mantra', PM Modi tells BJP workers

New Delhi [India], July 5 (ANI): The Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) should keep moving forward by keeping in mind the power of seven "S", which has also proved out to be influential in the fight against COVID-19, said Prime Minister on Saturday.

"Every worker should carry with them the power of seven S--service (seva bhav), balance (santulan), patience (Sanyam), coordination (Samanvay), positivity (Sakaratmakta), goodwill (Saddbhawna), dialogue (Samwad). Keep moving ahead with this mantra. In the fight against coronavirus, the influence of these seven S was clearly visible," the Prime Minister said while interacting with workers.

During the "Seva hi Sangathan" programme held yesterday, the Prime Minister after reviewing the performance of the state and delivering his statement held a talk with workers through video conferencing.

"Seeing so many workers together after a very long time, I want to talk to them. The purpose of Jan Sangh and BJP's birth is service. Our objective from the beginning is how to make our country happy, how to become prosperous," the Prime Minister said.

"The worker comes into with a sense of service. You turned the COVID-19 crisis into an opportunity. You took the opportunity to serve more and more people, to reduce their suffering and to get them out of this trouble," he added.

He stated that for carrying out this work, every small and big worker of BJP has been engaged.

"To do something for others in society, a sense of service is a great strength," he said.

The Prime Minister interacted with party workers via video conferencing at the 'Seva Hi Sangathan' programme in presence of other top leaders including BJP chief JP Nadda and several Union Ministers yesterday.

