Nitish Kumar claims his Delhi visit was successful, visits Lalu on return

-
ALSO READ
Patna: RJD President Lalu Prasad Yadav in hospital after shoulder fracture
Parallel meetings of JD(U), RJD begin amid soaring political temperatures
'People are watching and they understand': Rabri Devi on CBI searches
CBI arrests Bhola Yadav, former aide to RJD supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav
Ailing RJD chief Lalu Yadav to be shifted to Delhi for further treatment
-
After the three day visit to Delhi, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Thursday returned to Patna and went straight away to Rabri Devi's residence to meet former Chief Minister Lalu Prasad Yadav.
Kumar believes that his Delhi visit was successful. He also said that the BJP is trying to destroy the country.
"I am doing my job to unite the opposition leaders and my efforts will continue. I firmly believe that the opposition leaders will be united soon and every one will contribute in fighting against the BJP. The decision on the Prime Ministerial candidate will be final in two to three months. At present, I am not the Prime Ministerial candidate of the opposition parties," Kumar said.
"We believe in work and are doing the development works in Bihar. The fertility rate of Bihar was 4.3 in the beginning when I took charge of Bihar, and now it has reached to 2.9 due to the education of girls. We will also work for the country. We work, we do not do publicity," Kumar said.
"BJP is now a changed party. It is not the BJP, which it used to be during Atal Ji's day. The policies and narratives of BJP has changed now," he said.
After returning to Patna, Kumar apprised Lalu Yadav about the outcome of meetings with different opposition leaders in Delhi.
--IANS
ajk/shs
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU