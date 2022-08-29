People should take pledge to make 'BJP- mukt Bharat' in 2024, says KCR

-
ALSO READ
As 2024 LS polls approach, Oppn parties are chopping and changing strategy
With eye on 2024 elections, Congress Prez Sonia Gandhi announces task force
BJP eyes 35 seats in Bihar for 2024 Lok Sabha polls after NDA ouster
Telangana CM to launch national party in June, counter BJP in 2024: Report
ED questions actress Jacqueline Fernandez in conman Chandrashekhar case
-
Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao on Monday tore into the NDA government at the Centre saying people should take a pledge to make a "BJP-mukt Bharat" in 2024 even as he said a government of farmers will be coming at the national level in future.
Speaking at a public meeting at Peddapalli, 165 km from here, Rao, popularly known as KCR, describing Prime Minister Narendra Modi as "Golmal PM", said whatever he and the Centre say are "blatant lies".
"We all should take a pledge and be prepared to create BJP-mukt Bharat in 2024. We should march forward with that slogan. Then only we can save this country, otherwise there is no scope to save this nation," he said.
Attacking the Telangana BJP president Bandi Sanjay, who recently landed in a controversy after a video purportedly showing him fetching the footwear of Union Home Minister Amit Shah when the latter came out of a temple here, Rao said there are some "sanyasis" who are very eager to carry footwear by pledging Telangana's self-esteem.
"Should we become slaves to those thieves who come from Delhi?" he questioned.
He further slammed Modi saying that he became Prime Minister by showcasing the "Gujarat Model", but in reality spurious liquor is flowing freely in the western state where there is prohibition.
He said farmers who recently visited him here are asking him to join national politics as they believed that none of the developmental schemes being implemented in Telangana for the agrarians are available in any other state.
He castigated the Centre on the sliding rupee value and increasing fuel prices.
According to him, if all the farmers in the country are given free power, it would cost only Rs 1.45 lakh crore which is way less than "Rs 12 lakh crore NPAs by corporates".
The Chief Minister said Telangana is progressing and if people are relaxed "thieves who looted public money" will come and seek to fight on religious grounds.
Rao said due to lack of foresight, the country has slipped into a position of importing wheat and rice.
Earlier, the CM inaugurated Integrated District offices complex in Peddapalli.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU