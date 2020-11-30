PM attacks political dynasties, says for some 'heritage' is family's name

-
ALSO READ
'Dynastic corruption' growing challenge for the country: PM Narendra Modi
Modi's tenure underscores his political maturity: BJP chief Nadda
Nadda welcomes Cabinet's decisions on ethanol price, jute packaging norms
BJP leaders, Union ministers urge people to follow PM's advice on Covid-19
Modi govt committed to increasing farmers' income: Rajasthan BJP chief
-
In a veiled attack on political dynasties, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said some people paid more attention to their family's legacy than to their country's heritage.
Modi referred to the return of a statue of Goddess Annapurna from Canada, a century after it was said to have been stolen from here.
"Today is a special occasion for Kashi, he said, in his second address during a visit to his Lok Sabha constituency Varanasi.
The ancient idols of our gods and goddess are symbols of our faith and also invaluable heritage, he said, adding that had similar efforts been made earlier, the country could have got much more of its heritage back.
For us, legacy ('viraasat') means the country's heritage ('desh ki dharohar'). But for some people, legacy means their family and the name of their family. For us, legacy means our culture, our faith, our values. For them, legacy means their own statues and the photographs of their family," he said, without naming any party.
He was speaking at Varanasi's Dev Deepawali festival, when the banks of the Ganga were illuminated with rows of lamps.
Earlier in the day, he dedicated to the nation the six-laning of the highway to Allahabad and offered prayers at the Kashi Vishwanath temple.
"Today when the heritage of Kashi is returning, it seems that Kashi has decked up for the coming of Mata Annapurna, the prime minister said, calling the spectacle of illuminated ghats 'alaukik' or divine.
He paid tributes to fallen soldiers, indirectly referring to Pakistan and expansionist China.
"Be it attempts to infiltrate across the border, the audacity of the expansionist forces or those hatching a conspiracy to break the country from inside, India is replying, and is giving a befitting reply," he said.
He reiterated his call of 'Vocal for Local', saying the manner in which people celebrated Diwali this time, using local products, was inspiring.
But this must not remain confined to festivals and should become a part of everyone lives, he said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU